Parents of Napa Valley need more evidence-based educational options. I am writing to ask the public to support the establishment of Mayacamas Charter Middle School. This school has been designed with the best practices available based on science and research.
To summarize a recent article from PBS:
1) Traditional middle schools are very authoritarian, with kids shuffling to the bell in silos of one subject classes. Science is telling us that project-based learning capitalizes on this age group's desire to learn in a cooperative environment. Mayacamas will offer project-based learning with teachers who have decades of hands-on experience.
2) The ages of 11-14 are what scientists call a “sensitive period” for social and emotional learning when the brain is ready to learn new skills like contributing to the common good, leadership, kindness, and responsibility. Mayacamas will be grounded in social-emotional learning, again with teachers who have decades of experience.
3) Teams approach with curriculum looping and first-period advisory are techniques that increase community and belonging in this age group. Studies found that these strategies had a positive effect on literacy and eliminated the achievement gap between poorer students and their better-off peers. Mayacamas offers all these to their students.
4) Middle school and high schoolers would benefit from later start times and more time to sleep. Yet, most kids in our public schools are required to be at school at 8 a.m. Later start times have been proven to increase academic outcomes. Mayacamas will start at 8:50 a.m.
Ultimately, the closure of one of the most popular middle school programs (River) at the end of this year will leave the students and parents of the Napa Valley poorer in academic strategies that actually work.
Please take the time to learn about this amazing middle school option and voice your support for Mayacamas Charter Middle School to NVUSD. The children of this community deserve the best educational outcomes possible, not outdated and ineffective middle schools. To learn more, go to napaoptionsforeducation.org.
Maureen Theunissen
Napa