Parents of Napa Valley need more evidence-based educational options. I am writing to ask the public to support the establishment of Mayacamas Charter Middle School. This school has been designed with the best practices available based on science and research.

To summarize a recent article from PBS:

1) Traditional middle schools are very authoritarian, with kids shuffling to the bell in silos of one subject classes. Science is telling us that project-based learning capitalizes on this age group's desire to learn in a cooperative environment. Mayacamas will offer project-based learning with teachers who have decades of hands-on experience.

2) The ages of 11-14 are what scientists call a “sensitive period” for social and emotional learning when the brain is ready to learn new skills like contributing to the common good, leadership, kindness, and responsibility. Mayacamas will be grounded in social-emotional learning, again with teachers who have decades of experience.