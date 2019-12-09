I write today as a lifelong Napan in full support of the Valle Verde and Heritage House projects. These housing projects are integral to a “continuum of care” that begins with the comfort and safety of permanent supportive housing.
Homelessness is certainly not a problem unique to Napa. But, we have an obligation to our citizens and larger community to provide real solutions to these problems. Recent evaluations of homelessness in Napa County indicate that in the “Point in Time” count in January, 2018, the County had 322 homeless individuals comprised of 168 sheltered (living on someone’s couch) and 154 unsheltered.
Heritage House, with units for formerly homeless tenants, goes to the Napa City Council in February.
Forty-five percent have lived in Napa 10 years, and 109 have lived in Napa 20 years.
In the 2019 “Point In Time” count, there were 323 homeless individuals.
These are our fellow citizens, and they deserve the opportunity to try and get “back on their feet” and improve their lives, which all starts with safe housing. Heritage House will provide only 33 units.
The opposition questions: Why in my neighborhood? The answer is: Why aren’t we doing more to provide housing for the health and vitality of our community. Heritage House and Valle Verde will do just that.
Opposition will continue to raise a fear-based argument meant to weaken the resolve of our local appointed and elected officials and will certainly try to get you to “buy in” to their fear based tactics. It is important to make your voice known and support these important projects.
These projects have a robust management and operations plan for the project that city staff and the Police Department have reviewed. The final environmental impact report shows that the project with identified mitigation measures would have no significant impact on the environment.
I implore the Napa City Council to consider the benefits of the Heritage House and Valle Verde projects outweigh the risks to the neighborhood and have the courage to do what is right for the most vulnerable in our community.
Dave Whitmer
Napa