Support the law enforcement, not the law breaker

When unable to flee further from the law enforcement officer, the suspect did not surrender. Instead, he took his own lethal weapon out of his truck and attempted to move to a position from which he could shoot at the deputy.

No reasonable district attorney would conclude that the deputy was obligated to allow the suspect to shoot at him first, before using lethal force to end the suspect's flight from the law. Would-be cop killers don't get a free first shot when all objective evidence shows his intention was to shoot it out rather than submit to an obviously lawful and necessary arrest.

Law enforcement jobs are dangerous and often fraught with instant life-or-death decisions. Society is better off, and indebted to the officer, when the outcome is that he gets to go home to his family that night, after a confrontation that no officer ever wants to face, but is willing to do so for the benefit of us all.

The reader who wrote that "the man was no threat to the deputy" also submits that "in this case, there is no difference at all" between the suspect and the deputy.

Fortunately, few would agree. The deputy took an oath to uphold the law and protect the community. The suspect broke several laws and was an armed and dangerous person. Society supports the law enforcers, not the law breakers. Fortunately.