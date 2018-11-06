I am writing in support of the North Bay Sports Complex (NBSC) proposal put forth by private citizens of Napa County. As a proud member of our community, I recognize how fortunate we are to live in a place like the Napa Valley. Rarely does such a globally renowned area remain so pristine, peaceful and desirable for folks to make it their home.
We luckily are the recipients of all that Napa has to offer. Our community is diverse and comes from all areas, all walks of life.
As hard as we all like to work, we play just as hard. Recreation and sport are important and defining components of our little hamlet. One unique aspect of the Napa-area community is that, while it is a small town, we like to compete at the highest levels. Competition is in our DNA—whether it is in business or at play. We practice, we play and we compete at a level much higher than a community our size usually would. We are a community that strives for excellence in all that we do.
With all the beautiful vistas, vineyards, meadows, pastures, hillsides and parks, we have much to behold. Much to enjoy.
That said, our citizens, especially our younger athletes, would benefit from a training complex that allows them to hone their abilities, stay active and develop team skills. We need an area that is purpose-built to serve the various sports and activities of our growing community. The proposed North Bay Sports Complex would serve this need well and for decades to come.
As a coach of several sports here in Napa, I can tell you a dedicated facility would go a long way in alleviating the scheduling conflicts, field and facility congestion, and the need to play on aging and often dangerous fields.
It would also allow our community to host tournaments and events when appropriate. The ability to host tournaments allows for our Napa athletes to play "home tournaments" once in a while and for the community to showcase our hospitality to surrounding communities.
For these reasons, and many more, I and my family urge you to support the North Bay Sports Complex proposal. A community that strives for excellence in all of its endeavors should do so in its athletic pursuits as well. The NBSC will play an important role in allowing us to unlock all that lives within our youth.
Dave Ficeli
Napa