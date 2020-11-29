Support the staff of our hospitals and clinics

Our front line fighting COVID-19 is our army of healthcare workers. This battle has been raging for months and will continue for several more. Unlike military battles, our medical workers get no reinforcements to relieve them. They don PPE every day and risk contracting this disease and bringing it home to their families.
Our community has always supported our first responders and military, and we now need to support the staff of our local hospitals and clinics. What can we do to help them and express our gratitude? We can show we have their backs by wearing our masks, social distancing, and abiding by Dr. Karen Relucio’s recommendations for Napa County.
Let’s minimize our risk of a terrible surge of hospitalized cases in Napa County and protect our healthcare teams who are devoted to caring for us.
In addition, if you have early symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever and cough, do not go to the emergency room simply to get a test. It exposes the staff and other patients. It is better to assume that you have it, self isolate, self contact trace (inform potential exposures), and arrange for outpatient testing. Call your doctor; visit the Napa County health department website, which has a wealth of information about testing sites and home care: countyofnapa.org/coronavirus; or call them at (707) 253-4540. If you develop trouble breathing, or other serious symptoms, do go to the emergency room.
Show you care: Wear a mask.
Dr. Kathleen Healey
Napa
Note: the medical advice in this letter was provided by the Napa County Medical Society.
