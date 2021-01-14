Support the Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay

I am a fifth-grade teacher at Phillips Magnet Elementary. I just want everyone to know about a wonderful resource in our town called the Teacher Resource Center.

Many people have probably seen collection bins at their local grocery store or retail store. As a teacher, I am allowed to go to the Teacher Resource Center twice per year, and each time I leave with bags and bags full of supplies for my classroom. All for free.

This is so important for my students and families. I am able to stock my cabinets with items kids may not be able to buy for themselves such as notebooks, pencils, paper, binders, folders, dividers, pencil pouches, etc. I also take home bags full of prizes to give out as rewards. I grab backpacks and whiteboards and even office chairs and file cabinets.

I just wanted to say thank you to anyone who donates to this wonderful and needed charity. I also want to thank the volunteers who keep the doors open. Many of them are retired teachers themselves.

Jennifer C. Veveiros

Napa