There are approximately 300 research facilities in California at which animals are used in experiments. Federal agencies make it impossible to know how many animals are used in those laboratories, even as our tax dollars often pay for the experiments. But we have an opportunity to fix that.
Assembly Bill 889, the California Transparency in Research Act, would cover all facilities using animals in experimentation and collect accurate numbers of animals by species, for what purposes they were used, and what degree of pain and distress the animals experienced.
Whatever you think of animal experimentation, surely the public has a right to know. On Tuesday, April 9, AB 889 will come before the Health Committee, on which Assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry serves. As a physician and a Californian, I hope Aguiar-Curry will vote to support this legislation.
Dr. Patricia Simpson
Napa