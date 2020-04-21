Support your local newspaper

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I am taking time to write this to urge my fellow Napans to subscribe—that’s right, I said subscribe— to the Register, if not the paper version, at least the digital.

Local papers are playing an important role in today's COVID-19, quarantined world. This is where we get the most complete information on the valley situation as well as world news. In a time when many locals have been gobbled up by ideologues like Sinclair, our paper is still independent.

Money from the subscriptions pays the salary of the editorial and circulation staffs. Ads that appear bolster local businesses and pay for those who deliver the paper.

Would I like more fact-checking on letters to the editor? Yes, but I’ll take periodic listing of websites that check the bias of sources and the accuracy of allegations.

And face it, when we have hours and hours and hours to fill when we are confined to quarters, this keeps us busy.

Sue Kesler

Napa