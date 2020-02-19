I am writing to express my support for re-electing Belia Ramos for District 5 Supervisor. She is committed to servicing the residents of south Napa County, as evidenced by the work she has already done for her constituents.
She is working hard on addressing the issue of traffic. Her work on behalf of the completion of the Devlin Road project was instrumental in getting it done. She continues to advocate for the planned extension of Newell Road from Donaldson Way to South Kelly.
Supervisor Ramos was key in addressing the issue of affordable housing and seeing through the completion of Valley View Senior Homes in American Canyon, affordable housing for seniors and veterans, and as we all know, affordable housing is a huge issue in Napa County.
What really stands out to me is her leadership during the 2017 wildfires. She remained focused and calm during a very difficult time for us as a community. She was a reassuring presence. Her leadership was outstanding as was her ability to seem to be everywhere at once. I was so impressed, and very proud to call her my supervisor.
Anne Payne
American Canyon