It is important, now more than ever, that we vote our values, so I’ll be voting for Beth Goff for Napa Valley Community College Board of Trustees this fall. Beth is an effective advocate for public education and a champion of personal accountability. She will address the most important issues directly and with enthusiasm and boundless energy.
She has devoted a significant amount of time and effort working in the community through service clubs and as a current teacher for American Canyon High School students. Her experience on several local and regional committees, including the Parks and Community Service Commission, the Board of KHOPE International, and the American Canyon Chamber of Commerce Board, means she understands how school administration and government work. She understands what educational challenges face our youth and will be ready on day one to be an effective advocate for them.
I especially appreciate Beth’s leadership skills. She is a role model for our young students in the American Canyon community. She continually helps our students become engaged in the community by enlisting them in projects and events that benefit both the student and the community. Her students learn how to seek out new ideas, develop different perspectives, and weigh alternatives, because that is what Beth does.
She is considerate and reasonable, valuing the perspective of others that don’t share her viewpoints. She is personable and easily approachable and committed to being an effective voice for our community. Please join us in supporting Beth Goff for NVCC Board Trustee.
Joseph and Nancy Nabrynski
American Canyon