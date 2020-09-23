Supporting David Campbell for Napa City Council

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I work with David Campbell on a northern California crisis hotline. David has volunteered weekly for the past five years and has answered over 1,000 calls. When he said he was running for Napa City Council, I thought “Wow, perfect training for that.” I’d like to be supportive.

These are scary times, and David is such a kind and caring voice. He’s respectful, thoughtful, knowledgeable, and committed. We never know what to expect when the phone rings. It takes courage to answer and be ready to listen to the hard stuff, and then try to be a good facilitator and supportive to help someone work things out. He takes a genuine interest in helping to decrease the distress in a crisis while still being calm and compassionate. These are valuable people skills, and I can imagine him being a huge asset in city council meetings.

Of course, I know he is also a local business owner, and how active and committed he is to the well-being of the community as a whole, so he has that going for him too. I’m really glad he is a part of our hotline community. I think the Napa community would be fortunate to have him as their representative on the Napa City Council as well.

Susan Acker

Napa