Supporting Gov. Newsom

My husband and I won't finish settling into the house we bought in Vineyard Valley for another week. Soon after buying the house, we registered to vote in California and are now disappointed to learn we won't be eligible to vote in the recall election.
We had been looking forward to casting our votes for Gov. Newsom, which we view as voting for representative democracy. Recall should not provide a means for unqualified, unvetted and/or uncivic-spirited opportunists to crawl through the backdoor to public office.
Joyce Armington
St. Helena