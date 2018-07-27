I've been following James Hinton’s political career since he broke on to the scene in 2014.
Back then, he was collecting signatures for a local referendum regarding medical cannabis dispensaries in Napa.
He went on to win the primary for Congress and so on.
I'm really excited about his campaign for Napa City Council.
James does a great job advocating for patients and consumers as well as commercial operators rights to engage in legal cannabis activity. Hinton has gotten the city and county to allow personal outdoor cannabis cultivation. We are lucky to have this opportunity here. Napa is a great place to cultivate sun-grown cannabis.
I'm disappointed that members of the community have resorted to stealing James Hinton’s beautiful campaign signs. I truly love the way our beautiful valley is captured in the artwork. I miss seeing them on Redwood Road while other signs remain.
James Hinton is running a grass-roots, people-powered campaign. He isn't backed by the fat-cat wineries. He cannot afford to have hundreds and hundreds of dollars of campaign materials stolen.
If you want to learn more about James, visit his website votehinton.com for information. In the meantime, please respect every candidate running for office and do not steal/vandalize campaign materials for any candidate.
Power to the People.
Mike Harris
Napa