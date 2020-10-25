Supporting Scott Sedgley for Napa mayor, Beth Painter and Bernie Narvaez for city council

District 2 Councilmember: Beth Painter. The role of a councilmember is varied but the vast majority of time is spent on budgets and community development. No one running in District 2 has a better skill set than Beth Painter. Beth has worked in land use for over 30 years, she served on committees and commissions in both the city and the county, giving her a unique perspective that would serve Napa well as we continue to develop slowly and thoughtfully. She understands our community needs housing while recognizing how and where its developed is of utmost importance. Beth has been self-employed, worked for a large corporation, and worked in non-profit as executive director of the Napa Valley Economic Development Corporation, giving her an extremely broad understanding of budgets and the budget process. With the Napa city budget going from a large surplus to a likely deficit due to the current pandemic and resulting loss of revenue her talents couldn't come at a better time. Please support Beth Painter for District 2 Councilmember.

District 4 Councilmember: While anyone can run for a City Council seat I believe we are best served by those who become involved in the community and participate by offering to serve on a committee or volunteer in a role that helps them better understand what's needed to lead the city while also demonstrating their commitment to their community apart from the spotlight of City Council. Bernie Narvaez has proven a hardworking community organizer and leader during the past six years that I've known him who I believe would now make an excellent Councilmember. Bernie is a veteran and business owner with a young family who understands the needs of many residents including a segment not well represented on the council. His experience serving on the Park and Rec commission and overseeing the upkeep and maintenance of our 9-11 memorial has been done in his typical quiet manor but it has not gone unnoticed by some of us who appreciate that the most important thing is to get the job done, not take the credit for it. Please support Bernie with your vote in District 4.