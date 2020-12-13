Swim schools are essential businesses

Makai Swim School and swim schools across the state of California have successfully proved that swim lessons are an essential service and should be allowed to operate during the pandemic. On Dec. 8, the California Department of Health (CDPH) deemed swim schools across the state of California essential businesses.

California only deemed infant swim classes for children ages 12 months and younger as essential going into the spring and summer months. However, as the weather got warmer, we saw what no access to swim lessons did to children throughout the state and the country. The rate of drownings grew at an alarming rate.

As an outdoor facility, Makai Swim School was able to open under Napa Counties COVID-19 public pool guidelines. We took the guidelines from the county as well as the various coronavirus guidelines for operating business from the CDC and created our own handbook on how we could safely operate our program and protect our students, families, and staff while still providing a truly essential service for children of all ages in our community and surrounding communities.