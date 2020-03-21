Table talk

The Table has fed one million free meals to the Napa Community over 34 years. We have always been able to serve our diners following catastrophes such as floods, earthquakes and fires.

I am currently the board chair of The Table and it was a very difficult, but necessary decision for us to temporarily close our doors. We needed to look after the health, safety and well being of our diners and the 250 volunteers who, for the most part, are senior citizens.

When I contacted our 27 group leaders they all had one thing to say, "Please let us know as soon as we can come back to serve." Our volunteers are an amazing and compassionate group of people who shop, cook and serve a hot meal to anyone who is hungry every weekday.

On behalf of the board of The Table, I would like to say thank you to each and every one of our volunteers for all that they do.

Be safe and well.

Rhonda Simon

Napa

