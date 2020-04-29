Take a moment to thank a teacher

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There is a spotlight on the tireless work of educators, and rightly so, thanks to COVID-19 and the Herculean efforts of educators who are teaching in dynamic ways.

Perhaps as never before families are understanding the complexity of education and hopefully have a greater appreciation for the limitless ends a teacher goes through on a daily basis to reach his or her students. A teacher inspires and motivates, or as Scott Hayden wrote, “Teachers have three loves: love of learning, love of learners, and the love of bringing the first two loves together.”

I have been watching with great appreciation the work I see from my own childrens’ teachers as well as those at Justin-Siena I serve alongside. Our teachers are not strangers to digital learning as Justin-Siena implemented digital learning through the tragic fires in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

We were prepared, and even practiced them, and haven’t missed a beat since in-person classes were moved online March 16. Our 1:1 iPad program made the transition smoother, but we have had to respond to the amount of screen time our students and staff are experiencing by having Fridays as wellness days.