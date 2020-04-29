There is a spotlight on the tireless work of educators, and rightly so, thanks to COVID-19 and the Herculean efforts of educators who are teaching in dynamic ways.
Perhaps as never before families are understanding the complexity of education and hopefully have a greater appreciation for the limitless ends a teacher goes through on a daily basis to reach his or her students. A teacher inspires and motivates, or as Scott Hayden wrote, “Teachers have three loves: love of learning, love of learners, and the love of bringing the first two loves together.”
I have been watching with great appreciation the work I see from my own childrens’ teachers as well as those at Justin-Siena I serve alongside. Our teachers are not strangers to digital learning as Justin-Siena implemented digital learning through the tragic fires in 2017, 2018, and 2019.
We were prepared, and even practiced them, and haven’t missed a beat since in-person classes were moved online March 16. Our 1:1 iPad program made the transition smoother, but we have had to respond to the amount of screen time our students and staff are experiencing by having Fridays as wellness days.
No matter how it may look at your school, I know every school is trying and every educator is going to the ends of the earth to be creative. From Zoom calls or recorded lessons, from packets sent home or an email of encouragement, every educator is desperately wishing to see the kids who light up their lives, to watch with joy as a student “gets it” and to be in community with one another.
We were meant to be together, and while shelter in place might not allow that right now, we are longing for that day when we can.
So take a moment to thank a teacher. We don’t need to wait until May 4, which is the start of Teacher Appreciation Week. We need to thank our teachers every day. Those on the front lines in the medical field, in the government, those who are cultivating our food, and frankly each one of us who can read this, all had a teacher, or teachers, who made a difference and left an imprint on our mind and heart. None of us can do what we do had it not been for a teacher.
What we need is a moment to remember that teachers don’t, as the hackneyed adage once claimed, “do because they don’t know anything else”, but rather teachers teach because we need them to - now more than ever.
Teachers deserve our praise and thanks, and I know I salute all the teachers in our community for their extraordinary dedication to keep us going during these unprecedented times. Join me in doing the same, no matter your school and no matter the method. Thank you.
David J. Holquin
President, Justin-Siena High School
