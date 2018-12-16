Three paragraphs on Page 3 of the Napa Valley Register on Dec. 11 caught my eye and shocked my nervous system: in bold letters, "EPA set to roll back Clean Water Act."
The reason for this disastrous plan, which will roll back protections on millions of acres of streams and wetlands, is: "following through on a promise to agriculture interests and real estate developers."
I'm all for benefiting agricultural interests (I have a fondness for food) and certainly real estate developers who have a conscience and build more affordable housing, have my vote, but not at the expense of polluting our drinking water.
The last paragraph is even more scary because the EPA intends to strip federal protections from all of the nations wetlands and many streams that do not flow year-round. I suggest that the EPA (headed by former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler) re-think its mandate and its name because I don't see any "protection" for the American people in this program.
On the same day that this article appeared, I received a petition from the "Food and Water Watch" program based in Washington, D.C., with a great deal of information about "fracking," which is a dangerous method of extracting fossil fuels by drilling underground, using toxic chemicals and building vast networks of pipelines, transportation hubs and export/import terminals.
Included in the information is the following; "Fracking poisons our drinking water and pollutes our air. It creates radioactive toxic waste that's difficult to dispose of safely. It causes damaging earthquakes and significantly worsens the climate change crisis."
In my opinion, it seems to be just common sense that when we introduce a disruption of the earth's long established ecosystem and drill deep into the ground, introducing dangerous and unnatural elements into the purity of clean earth and water, something has to be damaged and we are the recipients.
Three states -- Maryland, Vermont and New York -- have banned this process, and it is hoped that the petition addressed to Gov-elect Newsom will help implement a ban in California.
For more information, call 855-340-8083 or visit foodandwaterwatch.org.
Teresa Cahill
Napa