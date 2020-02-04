I started my local group of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America because of the immeasurable toll gun violence takes on our communities. Feb. 1-8 is National Gun Violence Survivors Week — a time focused on sharing and amplifying the stories of gun violence survivors who live with the impact of gun violence every day.
Why this February date? By early February, more Americans have been killed with guns than are killed with guns in other high-income nations in an entire year. This is a uniquely American reality. It is unacceptable.
Today, 58% of American adults or someone they care for have experienced gun violence in their lifetimes, and roughly 100 people are killed each day by guns, which means that every year, more than 36,000 Americans are killed in acts of gun violence.
Furthermore, firearms are now the second leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S., and the first leading cause of death for black children and teens. And although the firearm suicide rate in the U.S. is eight times that of our peer nations, and women in the U.S. are 16 times more likely to be killed with a gun than women in our peer nations, gun violence has become normalized.
As a society, we struggle to grasp the toll of the crisis. That’s why this week, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Everytown for Gun Safety are highlighting the devastation of gun violence by amplifying the voices of gun violence survivors.
Join us in honoring National Gun Violence Survivors Week by taking a moment to read stories written by survivors, in their own words, at MomentsThatSurvive.org.
Although not an easy ask, it’s a necessary one that highlights just how high the stakes are for our families, communities, and future generations if we do nothing to turn the tide against this epidemic.
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a nonpartisan grassroots organization that supports gun violence survivors and advocates for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. We invite you to join our efforts to help prevent gun violence and save lives.
There are many ways to take action, including: RSVP to attend a Napa Valley Moms Demand Action New Member Coffee to meet local volunteers and learn more about our gun violence prevention efforts (tinyurl.com/td3od9j); become a member of the Napa Valley chapter of Moms Demand Action by texting READY to 644-33; RSVP to attend Moms Demand Action’s California Advocacy Day at the State Capitol in Sacramento on March 16 (tinyurl.com/rjux9j6); attend a benefit at Hall Wines on March 29 to raise funds for gun violence prevention efforts (https://tinyurl.com/rphgafx); participate in the third annual Rock the Ride on June 27 in Yountville (rocktheridenapa.com).
Ilana Adleson
Yountville