I am currently attending Vintage High School. As seniors, we are required to create a "capstone," or senior project on an important or controversial topic that we then present to some judges.
As part of my project, I chose to reach out to you in regards to steroids and how they can pose a serious threat to athletes and other consumers. The use of these substances more often than not goes undetected, making it difficult to put a finger on consumers.
My goal is to create awareness on the side effects that come with steroid consumption. Personal use of any anabolic steroids should remain illegal. Use of these substances should only be allowed for rehabilitation and medicinal use only. They are dangerous to all consumers, putting their lives at risk if not prescribed by a doctor or licensed official.
Steroid abuse, even though it is not as frequent as other drug addictions, should be treated seriously.
As side effects go, I have placed them into two categories. Physical and mental.
These physical side effects include grave acne, hair loss, and liver disease, kidney disease, heart attacks, and strokes.
Now for mental effects: increased aggression, depression and suicidal tendencies and overall an altered mood.
These side effects are very common among users. Side effect severity depends on how much substance is consumed.
These illegal substances can be consumed orally, applied onto skin as a cream or lotion, and through injections. These methods put users at risk of ingesting from 10-100 times higher doses than that of a prescribed amount used for medicinal purposes.
All in all, the awareness that I look to bring to our community is important. Steroids pose a serious threat to any unprescribed consumer, and anyone who juices (takes steroids) should be given a hand.
Enrique Cirigo
Napa