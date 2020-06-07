Take the cut or make the cut

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of Napa’s budget challenge should look to local businesses for possible solutions instead of protesting. How about a 20% pay cut across the board for all employees to be reviewed in 6 months? Beats being unemployed, doesn’t it?

No one likes a pay cut, especially a 20% pay cut. My expenses have not gone down. In fact, costs of groceries have skyrocketed. There are no guarantees in life, so please be grateful for what you have, be willing to negotiate, compromise and maintain an open mind. Right now most of us are suffering from personal financial crisis. Why should government workers be immune to this reality?

And to target Parks and Rec Department — seriously? Totally different pay scales.

One of the top responsibilities of the city and county of Napa is to maintain government assets, such as our roads and our parks. The costs of maintaining these assets are added to the value of such assets unlike in private business where the costs are expensed.

Do not let individual greed stand in the way of finding an equitable way to shoulder the burden of the cash shortfall immediately and reduce government payroll expenditures.

The clock is ticking. Time is running out.