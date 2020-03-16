Take this disease seriously

A kind plea about COVID-19. You may not be vulnerable, but many are. Highly-susceptible people include anyone with asthma.

According to the CDC, this includes more than 25 million Americans, or 7.7 percent of adults and 8.4 percent of children. What is a simple respiratory virus to some, when passed to asthmatics can easily result in pneumonia and hospitalization.

Please keep this in mind if or when you're thinking people are overreacting to COVID-19, or you're neglecting to take precautions because you're not in the vulnerable class. Please. A lot of people righteously have fear.

You may not succumb, but you may transfer to an innocent asthmatic child.

Additionally, it would be greatly appreciated if our local stores and government would step in and place restrictions on necessary purchases, such as paper products and cold remedies, which have disappeared from shelves.

Celia Carey

Napa

