Local Quakers harbor deep concern about the behavior and rhetoric coming from our country's leadership and feel compelled to speak out.
The Napa Friends (Quaker) Meeting was inspired by faith leaders from Washington National Cathedral who published a letter titled "Have We No Decency? A Response to President Trump."
Following is the Napa Friends Meeting statement regarding our stand against the actions and words of President Trump:
The belittling, bullying words and actions of the president incite hatred and violence. We call for a halt to hate-based rhetoric from all, including ourselves, our neighbors, persons in leadership roles, and especially the president of our country.
We must not be silent. In our daily interactions with others we will speak and act to bring peace and integrity to our community.
We will stand up against demeaning, disrespectful or prejudicial language. We will work actively to restore a sense of decency to our government and our country.
Paulette Litz
Napa