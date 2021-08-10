Taking issue with recall editorial

After reading the editorial of Aug. 7 e titled "You must vote in the California recall election," I feel that the editorial deserves a response from those of us that signed the recall petition.
First, you describe the recall as a "Republican political stunt." Well, the method of recall is on the books in the state of California and gives the public the right to recall a politician. As taxpayers, Mr. Newsom is our employee and not vice versa. If he is incompetent we have a right to fire this employee via the recall method. It's no different than an incompetent CEO of a company being terminated by the shareholders or board of directors. As taxpayers, we are the shareholders.
As I see it the Republican party is the minority party in California. Less than a third of registered voters are listed as Republican. If we look at current surveys it appears that almost 50 percent of likely voters want to recall Newsom. So it looks like 18-20 percent who support the recall are either independents or Democrats. So it does not appear that this is just a "Republican Stunt."
Your editorial left out some important facts on Mr. Newsom. Let's examine some of his great accomplishments. As mayor of San Francisco, he increased the homeless population by great numbers. He did absolutely nothing to solve the problem. As he moved to the governor's office, the homeless population has increased, and again a lot of talk, but no plan of action to solve it at the state level.
One of his first edicts from the governor's office was the fact he was not going to enforce the death penalty. The use of the death penalty has been affirmed by the voters of this state on more than one occasion. Obviously he has no problem ignoring the will of the people.
Since we are one of the highest taxed states in the nation with the highest tax on gasoline, why are we driving on roads that feel like we are on dirt roads with big chuck holes? Just ask those who are having to replace windshields from stones thrown up from deteriorating pavement. Where is this tax money going that is supposed to fix our roads?
Has crime increased in California? Yes, on a daily basis. Just follow Newsom's decision to give early release to felons from the state prisons so they don't get exposed to COVID. He didn't want those criminals to get COVID, so they were turned loose to victimize law-abiding citizens. So why weren't they kept in prison and told to wear masks like the rest of us? Oh, I forgot, Mr. Newsom and his pals at the party in Yountville were exempt from wearing masks. I still wonder if the taxpayers paid for that party. Perhaps the NVR could investigate that issue.
Then let's look at the $13-plus billion in fraud in the Employment Development Department concerning phony unemployment claims. There are estimates that is much more than $13 billion, but it appears they stopped counting (or giving out public information) as to the real numbers. I do give the NVR credit to mention this in passing but conveniently blamed it on COVID. Has anyone been prosecuted for this fraud? Oh, I forgot that some of this fraud occurred from the state prison system with criminals using taxpayer-funded computers. I guess some of the fraudsters are already serving time. I guess we can be thankful that they didn't get out on early release.
In conclusion, the tab of $276 million for a recall election is small compared to $13-plus billion in fraud and nobody being held responsible or going to jail. I guess it's only taxpayer money, so no big deal.
I do agree with the NVR encouraging us to get out and vote on the recall issue. You bet we won't miss this one. We have never missed an election since we were first old enough to vote. It's our right guaranteed by the Constitution even if we are Republicans.
Tom and Pam Johnston
Napa