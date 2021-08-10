Taking issue with recall editorial

One of his first edicts from the governor's office was the fact he was not going to enforce the death penalty. The use of the death penalty has been affirmed by the voters of this state on more than one occasion. Obviously he has no problem ignoring the will of the people.

Since we are one of the highest taxed states in the nation with the highest tax on gasoline, why are we driving on roads that feel like we are on dirt roads with big chuck holes? Just ask those who are having to replace windshields from stones thrown up from deteriorating pavement. Where is this tax money going that is supposed to fix our roads?

Has crime increased in California? Yes, on a daily basis. Just follow Newsom's decision to give early release to felons from the state prisons so they don't get exposed to COVID. He didn't want those criminals to get COVID, so they were turned loose to victimize law-abiding citizens. So why weren't they kept in prison and told to wear masks like the rest of us? Oh, I forgot, Mr. Newsom and his pals at the party in Yountville were exempt from wearing masks. I still wonder if the taxpayers paid for that party. Perhaps the NVR could investigate that issue.