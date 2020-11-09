Taking Veterans Day seriously

It’s easy to get distracted at this time of year with holidays and special events. Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Election Day obscure a very important observation: Veterans Day.
Originally called Armistice Day to honor all those who served in the Great War of 1914 to 1918, today it is a somber reminder of those that served in war and peace times and to thank them for their sacrifices. They were never losers or suckers.
All other American celebrations wouldn’t happen if we didn’t have 250 years of men and women putting their lives on the line for our democracy and freedom to vote. We can’t do enough for them and their families. It’s not enough to decorate their graves and pat them on the back. There’s a lot we should do for them now.
In this era of economic uncertainty, there are estimates of over 1 million unemployed military veterans. If you think about what they are trained for, you realize they have the best hiring values for you.
Veterans are goal-oriented and trained to accomplish specific missions. As trained leaders, they are taught to collaborate, take responsibility seriously, work independently or as a team, understand health and safety, and have the technical skills you need. Many can swing a hammer and help you globalize your business, thanks to learned language skills and high-tech industrial training ("15 Benefits of Hiring Military Veterans," smallbiztrends.com).
If their credentials and skills aren’t sufficient, consider the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC). A business hiring eligible unemployed veterans can receive up to $5,600 tax credit through the Returning Heroes Tax Credit for hiring unemployed veterans, and the Wounded Warriors Tax Credit doubles the existing WOTC for long-term unemployed veterans with service-connected disabilities, to up to $9,600. ("How to Get Tax Credits for Hiring Veterans," Military.com).
On top of that, there is the Military Spouse Hiring Act, HR 2912 that’s working its way through Congress where employers can earn a tax credit up to $2,400, equal to a portion of the spouse’s wages. (Congress.gov).
But aside from the credentials and economic benefits, it just makes good sense to hire a vet or their spouse because together they stepped up when called. Veterans separated themselves from their families to fight for our country. They put their kids, wives or husbands in harm’s way for us so we can live another day in freedom. The least we can do is repay with consideration for a job. The next time you are seeking an employee, add the note, “Special consideration to veterans or spouses”. Give it a try: you can’t lose.
Chris D Craiker
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!