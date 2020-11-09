Taking Veterans Day seriously

It’s easy to get distracted at this time of year with holidays and special events. Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Election Day obscure a very important observation: Veterans Day.

Originally called Armistice Day to honor all those who served in the Great War of 1914 to 1918, today it is a somber reminder of those that served in war and peace times and to thank them for their sacrifices. They were never losers or suckers.

All other American celebrations wouldn’t happen if we didn’t have 250 years of men and women putting their lives on the line for our democracy and freedom to vote. We can’t do enough for them and their families. It’s not enough to decorate their graves and pat them on the back. There’s a lot we should do for them now.

In this era of economic uncertainty, there are estimates of over 1 million unemployed military veterans. If you think about what they are trained for, you realize they have the best hiring values for you.