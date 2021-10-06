Talking about climate change, but no action

I know that lake levels are low right now because of drought, but climate change is raising sea level. That process is already happening. We should be doing everything we can to stop it.
And while Congressperson Mike Thompson talks a good game, what is he actually doing about it? It's true that he co-sponsored the Green New Deal, but that's the extent of it. Has he put forward legislation to reduce carbon emissions? No. He's offered some tax incentives, which is way too weak for such an important issue.
He continues to support expanding the military, as evidenced in the most recent NDAA vote, despite the U.S. military being the #1 polluter in the world, according to a Brown University study.
He also voted for US fracking projects in Europe in 2019.
And he continues to endorse deforestation of the Napa Valley with his silence. The struggle to protect the watershed in Napa County is well known, and yet he hasn't weighed in on it, even though Mike is himself a constituent here. He could have quite an impact, but he chooses not to. Has chosen not to, every day for years.
Why not? It is not forbidden for a member of Congress to take positions on local issues. Take AOC's position on Amazon opening a warehouse in New York City, for example. Mike always says himself that we have to do everything we can to stop climate change because it sounds good.
It sounds like he's fighting. So why isn't he?
Do you live near the Napa River? How will it affect you when the sea level rises? Supporting social issues is not enough if we're not going to actually fix the problems.
Jason Kishineff
American Canyon
Editor's note: The Register asked Thompson's office about issues raised by the author. They sent the following response: "The GREEN Act is the most significant piece of climate legislation that Congress has ever advanced. It uses the tax code to incentivize wind, solar, geothermal, and other renewable energy sources. It’s a $250 billion investment in clean energy that will create thousands of jobs and accelerate our shift away from fossil fuels. The GREEN Act is the flagship climate policy of President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda and meets his goal of 80 percent clean power generation and 50 percent use of electric vehicles for new vehicles by 2030. And the GREEN Act is endorsed by our nation’s top conservation and environmental groups, such as the Environmental Defense League, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the League of Conservation Voters, and Citizens Climate Lobby."