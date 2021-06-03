Talking health equity: Reflecting on fire season working conditions for Napa Valley’s farmworkers

Editor's Note: This essay was prepared as part of a project on health equity by Register reporter Sarah Klearman with support from the Impact Fund, a program of the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. She and Danielle Fox, engagement editor at USC's Center for Health Journalism, worked with a number of local youth to write about how the recent fires and pandemic affected their families and communities.

I woke up thinking I was in hell.

My room was dark and the low light coming from my window was a smoky orange. I turned on my T.V. only to see a news report: “Napa, California, is on fire,” it blared. “Thousands of acres are burning after a lightning storm lit more than 20 fires all through California.''

Little did we know that it will only get worse throughout the summer; after the LNU Lightning Complex came the Glass Fire. Three years ago, the 2017 wildfires did, however, cause our communities to get closer to one another: we started fundraisers for those who lost their homes, donated items, created places to stay, and gave out masks to those in need. But because of demand out of the pandemic in 2020, having a mask that would actually protect you was an issue.