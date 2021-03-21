Taxes are not the problem

Reply to "Vote No on new taxes in Napa County" (March 10). Boy, taxes for some reason always gets people riled up, "them is fighting words." Maybe we can take down the Capitol while we are at it too.
I looked at my taxes over the last 30 years and here is the breakdown using several indicators, (income, housing costs, and taxes). Please remember that I am a lowly middle-class Napa dweller, do not own a winery or second home in Yountville, etc. House cost in 1990 $265,000, today's value $820,000, an 311% increase in value. I did sell and purchase in 2014 due to a divorce so my taxes went up. Income 1990 mid-5 figures, 2020 low 6 figures, an increase of 254%, not counting on investments or retirement plans. Taxes 1990, $5,200, 2020 $7,200 an increase of 134%. If I did not sell and buy a new house in 2014, the taxes would have been lower probably half the percentage.
I am always confused as to why people get so angry about taxes. They purchase both current and future infrastructure, roads, schools, water, sewer plus the unseen police and fire (we sure know a lot about fire here in the valley).
What has our infrastructure purchased us over the last 60 years here in Napa Valley? The ability to grow from eight wineries to over 500 today, a lot of water usage and road traffic not to mention commerce that replaced the loss of industry such as Mare Island, Napa State Hospital, and Kaiser Steel.
When it comes to the suggestion Gaylon Kastner made regarding enlarging roads by removing buses, we have proven over the years that increasing roads never keeps up with the growth that is pushed onto them. (By the way, the diesel buses are being replaced by hybrid and electric vehicles and need new infrastructure, bus yards, to service them).
Here in the state of California, we have proven many times over when infrastructure is removed and then due to growth and the strains of placing more demands on our roadways, it costs us many more times the cost of implementing congestion tools such as buses and rail than it would have been to keep those rights of way and transportation processes in place over the years. LA continues to struggle with mass transport problems since their bus/trolley system was torn apart in the '40s. They (GM, Standard Oil, and Firestone tires) tore apart and replaced it with roadways and cars. The Bay Area used to have an integrated bus and trolley system called the "Key" system, which was torn apart and dismantled. A futile attempt to replace it with BART has cost us billions of dollars and it still does not meet the needs of the Bay Area. I personally have used the bus system here in Napa to travel to the Bay Area, which connects to the Vallejo Ferry Terminal.
There are several reasons why the busing system has not met the needs of the valley in the sense of truly integrating into the work schedules and needs of the wineries. I would have thought after all of our pandemic problems that the wineries would have been looking at trying to redesign their interfaces to the public and workforce. Try to consolidate efforts to use infrastructure better than just falling back onto our old ways of tourists and workers driving cars. That is a different issue.
In regards to the Land Trust, yes, it does take some taxes to maintain what the valley stands for, and the integrated agriculture and nature oasis blend, which is where we live. Marshlands and open spaces have shown to be more important than hillsides full of grapes or rows of houses that are washing pollutants into our waterways. Look at what poor New Orleans has learned from the loss of marshlands and tidal zones that used to protect their city. A few tax dollars are well spent to help keep our valley from completely being overgrown by progress.
Taxes are not the problem; it is the way we manage the future which is our problem and the taxes we pay should help us guide the way to provide us with the safety we will need in our future 20 years from now, not just today, looking at my pocketbook. Just remember, if you are paying a lot of taxes, you are probably making a whole lot of money and own a much larger home than my 1,200-square-foot 1952 model.
Gary Woodruff
Napa
