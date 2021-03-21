Taxes are not the problem

When it comes to the suggestion Gaylon Kastner made regarding enlarging roads by removing buses, we have proven over the years that increasing roads never keeps up with the growth that is pushed onto them. (By the way, the diesel buses are being replaced by hybrid and electric vehicles and need new infrastructure, bus yards, to service them).

Here in the state of California, we have proven many times over when infrastructure is removed and then due to growth and the strains of placing more demands on our roadways, it costs us many more times the cost of implementing congestion tools such as buses and rail than it would have been to keep those rights of way and transportation processes in place over the years. LA continues to struggle with mass transport problems since their bus/trolley system was torn apart in the '40s. They (GM, Standard Oil, and Firestone tires) tore apart and replaced it with roadways and cars. The Bay Area used to have an integrated bus and trolley system called the "Key" system, which was torn apart and dismantled. A futile attempt to replace it with BART has cost us billions of dollars and it still does not meet the needs of the Bay Area. I personally have used the bus system here in Napa to travel to the Bay Area, which connects to the Vallejo Ferry Terminal.