Taxing St. Helena to its ruin

The residents of St. Helena need to be more informed about the huge Hunter project being pushed on us by a Santa Rosa developer. Here’s why it matters to all of us.

It will pave over our trail from the library to the river that so many of us use. It will put 90 new multi-million-dollar houses and units on the actual flooding zone that was the cause of multiple years of major flooding to Vineyard Valley, Hunt’s Grove apartments, and many adjacent homes. As taxpayers, we spent $40 million to reduce the flooding to people and property in St. Helena at that very spot, and this developer wants us to allow an entire new subdivision to be put there.

And guess who owns all the liability if it floods again? Not him. It’s us St. Helena taxpayers. We built the levee, we own that levee and we operate that levee, and we have to pay taxes to maintain it forever. If the city grants building permits, the developer is not liable, we all are.