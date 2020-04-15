Taxing vs. the “Virus”

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus pandemic appears to have taken its toll on new tax proposals and caused suspension of efforts to place some other new tax measures on our November ballots.

Recent new tax measure actions include: Statewide Proposition 13 on the March ballot was defeated. This change would have allowed the already highly indebted California school districts to nearly double their debt. School district debts are mainly in the form of 40-year bonds. These school bonds then become a part of the long term debts of all property owners.

Locally, Measure K, heavily funded by local wineries and vintners, would have provided a sales tax for major independent funding of the Parks and Open Space District. This measure was also defeated on the March ballots.

The coronavirus pandemic is also causing suspension of efforts for some new tax measures planned to be on our November ballots including:

Signature collections for a local petition related to water quality has been suspended. This would have made changes to the county’s recently updated Water Quality and Tree Protection Ordinance. Primary support was provided by existing Napa county wineries and vintners.