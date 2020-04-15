Taxing vs. the “Virus”

The coronavirus pandemic appears to have taken its toll on new tax proposals and caused suspension of efforts to place some other new tax measures on our November ballots.
Recent new tax measure actions include: Statewide Proposition 13 on the March ballot was defeated. This change would have allowed the already highly indebted California school districts to nearly double their debt. School district debts are mainly in the form of 40-year bonds. These school bonds then become a part of the long term debts of all property owners.
Locally, Measure K, heavily funded by local wineries and vintners, would have provided a sales tax for major independent funding of the Parks and Open Space District. This measure was also defeated on the March ballots.
The coronavirus pandemic is also causing suspension of efforts for some new tax measures planned to be on our November ballots including:
Signature collections for a local petition related to water quality has been suspended. This would have made changes to the county’s recently updated Water Quality and Tree Protection Ordinance. Primary support was provided by existing Napa county wineries and vintners.
A logical question for residents is, “Why are existing wineries and vintners supporting a more restrictive ordinance for any new vineyards or wineries on lands currently zoned and adequately restricted for agricultural use in Napa county?”
Signature collections for the regional “Faster Bay Area” $100 billion mega sales tax initiative that was sponsored by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and the Association of Bay Area Governments has been cancelled. This one can be expected to return along with other regional tax proposals as the out of control regional MTC/ABAG taxing authority seeks to implement in their new “Vision 2050 Plan Bay Area” currently under development.
This plan assumes that:
-- Additional transportation revenues would be funded by a sales tax increase;
-- Additional housing revenues would be funded by a business tax increase;
-- Additional economic revenues would be funded by a personal income tax increase;
-- Additional environmental revenues would be funded by a property tax increase.
Jack Gray, Director
Napa County Taxpayers Association
