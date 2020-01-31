I have been a teacher at American Canyon High School for eight years. Every year I have taken advantage of the Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay.
If you are not familiar with this group, they are amazing. Various educators or just people who believe in education volunteer their time to offer teachers free supplies for their students.
We are allowed to shop twice a year. One shopping opportunity is at the start of the year and again at the start of the second semester.
When this amazing group is not offering free supplies to students, they are working diligently to gather supplies from various organizations. I can tell you first-hand that the supplies I have been able to provide my students have impacted their lives. It is hard to succeed in school if you have nothing to use to write down notes and homework assignments.
Students are embarrassed to share that they don't have the basics to get ready for school. The Teacher Resource Center provides "class sets" so students don't have to feel singled out as the "one" taking hand-outs.
I truly don't know what I would do without this service. I love seeing the joy in the students faces when they receive a free eraser, binder, whiteout or markers. The Teacher Resource Center is remarkable and I hope you choose to write about them.
Melissa Harris
Vacaville