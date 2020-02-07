I'm a teacher at Napa High and I'm writing to let the community know what a wonderful resource the Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay.
Each semester they graciously get all types of classroom supplies donated and invite teachers to sign up to stock up their classrooms. Going is such a treat and helps out so much with our limited budgets.
A heartfelt thank you to everyone who donates and helps run the program, it is making a difference in teacher and students lives.
Karla Palmer
Napa