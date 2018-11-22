First, I cannot even began to express my compassion for the people who have lost every thing in the recent Camp fire in Butte County. My reason for this opinion is to express my contempt for the press coverage of our president's visit to the destroyed town of Paradise.
The president's comment that a misdirected forest management program was a factor in the devastation loss was shown as a lack of compassion was a continued attack on his tenure as president. As an outdoors (hunter) type, I have seen the results of responsible forest management.
Unfortunately, the ruling party (Democrats in the pocket of enviro freaks) have decided that the spotted owl is more important than the logging industry, which they destroyed in Northern California.
I do not disagree that we face climate change, but do not agree that we humans are at fault. Only when the ruling party in this state abandons their mantra that humans are the problem will reality prevail.
Mitchel Whorton
Napa