Terrorism with impunity

Total destruction of our democracy was averted on Jan. 6 as a seditious, mostly White mob failed to take hostages or destroy the Senate’s electoral confirmation process. President Donald Trump, the Terrorist-in-Chief, incited the rabble to violence.

The mob easily overcame the Capitol Police, who were remarkably unprepared for the assault.

Later, the mob exited the Capitol building without being detained. As many have pointed out, imagine the different reaction if those people storming the Capitol had been black?

But take racial hatred out of the equation. Imagine a scenario where the terrorists who incited the violence and stormed the Capitol building with the intention to take hostages had been from Iran or Chechnya? What would the reactions of police, the politicians, and the public in that case? Might we go to war over such an outrage?

Because that is what happened on Jan. 6, apart from the attackers not being from Iran or Chechnya. A horde of terrorists bent on violence and mayhem attacked the ultimate symbol and soul of American democracy — the U.S. Capitol — with the intent of overturning a democratic election and installing, or re-installing, an illegitimate President.