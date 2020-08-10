Test results must come faster

I recently got tested for COVID-19 in St Helena, and I must commend the workers for their service to our community. That said, it must be noted that as a medical pandemic effort this testing process is a failure: 2-7 days to determine if the person tested has COVID-19 means anyone who tests positive has been a disease carrier for at least those 2-7 days.
This cannot be an acceptable or effective strategy and it makes any tracing of those who might be infected an impossible task.
I don't know what it will take to get the necessary lab capacity and capability; but that must be done no matter the cost or the political opposition.
Leo Myers
Yountville
