July 10 is National Lineworker Appreciation Day, a day that all Napa County residents should take a moment to recognize the men and women who work around the clock to keep the lights on for our community.
PG&E has thousands of lineworkers across our service area, and they are often unsung heroes. Day and night, no matter the weather, these lineworkers are up in bucket trucks, arriving first on emergency scenes and operating heavy machinery, all to serve our customers.
Their dedication and sacrifice is something to be celebrated, and that’s why the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), and the Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA) has established July 10 as Lineworker Appreciation Day.
If you see a lineworker, please stop and say thank you and let them know you appreciate the work that they do.
Joe Horak
Senior Manager
PG&E’s North Bay Division