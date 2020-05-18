Thank the farmers for our food supply

As we all face the daunting task of rebuilding our economy in this unprecedented time, it is important for us in Napa County to pause and recognize the positive and significant impact that agriculture has on our communities.

In this unparalleled time we’re faced with, we have seen empty store shelves which lack basic commodities and supply chains struggling to keep up with the demand. However, there is one commodity that still remains in adequate supply – food. Our local farmers, farmworkers, food processors and other essential employees in the agricultural sector have continued to perform their crucial work. They have ensured continuity of a critical infrastructure that provides for the well-being of ourselves, our families and our businesses.

California is the nation’s top agricultural producer and often times this fact goes unrecognized. At the local level, the agricultural sector is Napa County’s driving economic force. Agriculture is predominantly inter-woven into the many businesses and individuals who make Napa County a premier, world-class economy and who fortify and enhance our local communities. When we are fortunate enough to have the current state of affairs dissipate, we should come out of it with a new appreciation for farmers and farmworkers who grow and harvest our agricultural products in Napa County and around the country. These are the dedicated men and women who have not let us down during an arduous time and they are more than deserving of a newfound respect—they have earned it.