We have heard many concerns about the environment and how our country stands since President Trump withdrew the United States from the “Paris Climate Accord.” According to the latest world climate report from the BP Statistical Review of World Energy, states that the United States has reduced its carbon emissions by 0.5 percent – the most of all major countries.
Nearly every nation that signed on to the Paris Accord and has admonished America for not staying in has already broken its promises. In fact, all EU countries are failing to increase their climate action in line with the Paris Agreement goal, according to Climate Action Network Europe.
Our country’s development of shale oil and natural gas is transitioning us to cheap and clean development for electrical power generation.
We must thank President Trump for taking the action to release our country form funding the expensive and ineffective bureaucracy of the Paris Accord.
Kenneth Larsen
Calistoga