I would like to thank Congressman Mike Thompson for understanding the scientific evidence that:
-- climate change is real,
-- climate change is worsening at an exponential level,
-- and climate change is manifesting itself here in the Napa Valley in the form of increased temperatures, fires, and lowland flooding.
I applaud Congressman Thompson’s support for the Green New Deal because we need swift action to stabilize our climate here and worldwide. Otherwise, catastrophic humanitarian, environmental, economic and national security damage will occur that will create widespread suffering.
Global warming threatens the human race and many other life forms. Without a stable climate our beloved local wine industry and economy is also at stake. Higher temperatures are not conducive to growing high-quality grapes for world-class wine and flooded roads and smoke-filled skies are sure to keep tourists away.
Thank you, Congressman Thompson, for giving us hope that our elected officials are willing to tackle this mighty problem and are searching for solutions. The time frame to avert disaster is indeed short according to a recent U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report.
Please don’t forget to address short-lived climate pollutants in your plans as reducing these pollutants are the most cost-effective and quickest way to lower global temperatures.
Beth Mattei
Napa