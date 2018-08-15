Come spread kindness with us. We invite you to join us for the second-annual Napa Valley Kindness Day celebration this Saturday, Aug. 18.
There’s no cost to attend and participate. Bring a sign highlighting kindness (please, no political, religious, or advertising messages) and gather at Yountville Community Center (6516 Washington St.) at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. We will then walk through town holding up our kindness signs to nearby Napa Valley Museum Yountville for the Kindness Festivities featuring musicians, sweet treats, art projects, and speakers focused on compassion and benevolence.
The goal of the day is to spotlight the power of kindness to strengthen community. Although this has been organized by kids, everyone of any age is welcome.
If you'd like to make a sign to bring, join us for a poster-making party at 5 p.m. at Judd's Hill winery (2332 Silverado Trail) on Thursday, Aug. 16. We'll have supplies ready for you.
Thank you for being kind.
Talulah and Ruby Finkelstein
St. Helena