Soroptimist International at St. Helena Sunrise would like to thank everyone who attended our 11th annual Lunafest film festival on Nov. 7.
It’s been years since we’ve held our event at the Cameo, and we were thrilled with the response from our home audience. So many people came up to us afterward to remark on the high quality of the films. Each of these films seemed better than the last one.
For nearly 20 years, Luna has been championing and supporting women. Lunafest provides a platform for women to share their untold stories with a large audience. Lunafest also makes an impact here at home. For our group, it raises funds for the women’s causes we support: Girls on the Run, Napa & Solano; News – Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services; and Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise.
We are grateful for the continued support of our loyal sponsors: Cameo presenting sponsor Karl Lawrence Cellars along with Clif Family, Woodhouse Chocolates, Tre Posti, Joel Gott Wines, Wine Country Cases, Nena Talcott -- Grove 45, Merrill: Dolan, Voth, Engel & Associates.
And for anyone who missed Lunafest at the Cameo, we’ll be doing this again for our Napa audience in April. Bring a friend and enjoy these great films again!
Janet Todd, Maggie Friedrich and Janet Peischel
Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise co-chairs