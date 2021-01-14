Thank you for your bighearted donations to Puertas Abiertas

As the chair of the board of Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center (PARC), I want to thank our donors for supporting our agency with generous donations through CanDo’s Give!Guide totaling $32,355.

Our small staff works nonstop supporting our undocumented community who is the backbone of Napa Valley’s sectors such as restaurants, wineries, hotels, and more. COVID-19 has caused many stressors for them. They have lost their jobs or have been unable to meet their basic needs (pay rent and buy food). Because of this community's generosity, PACRC has been able to continue serving Napa’s most vulnerable communities by assisting them with paying the rent, utilities, food, and more.