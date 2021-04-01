Thank you from The Pantry

A year ago the St. Helena Community Food Pantry underwent the kind of transformation that the entire country has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. The number of families we serve doubled then doubled again. We found it necessary to change to a drive-through distribution. A new generation of volunteers stepped up to fill our various needs, while our long-timers continued to help out behind the scenes.

Our increased financial needs were met by a generous community, and, as the result, our clients are well served, receiving dairy, meat and a bag of fresh produce on a weekly basis. They also receive a generous box of shelf-stable items monthly. Additionally, we are a site of the monthly USDA distribution of shelf-stable items and meat.

I would like to take the opportunity to thank the St. Helena community for its support:

• The approximately 50 volunteers who manage the phone, order the food, stock the shelves, pick up pallets of food from the Napa Food Bank, unload trucks, make up bags and boxes, distribute food, pick up items from community businesses, and serve on our board of directors.

• The many, many folks and organizations who have donated food items, collected from the friends and neighbors, or gleaned from their gardens. And the bags!