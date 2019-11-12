My wife and I recently spent our 15-year anniversary in the Napa and Sonoma area. We were so lucky to visit such a beautiful place with great people. We had a great time visiting and really hope to visit again.
In the Midwest, we are typically known for our friendliness. Maybe you should call the valley "Napa Nice." Everywhere we went, people were helpful and fun. The beautiful scenery, excellent restaurants, and wineries are second to none. Thank you all for such a great time.
Robert Spice
De Pere, Wisconsin