The St. John the Baptist Conference of St. Vincent de Paul in Napa thanks George Altamura and Hands Across the Valley for their generous donation to our annual Thanksgiving Box program.
Each Thanksgiving, we provide those in need, mostly families with children, with a Thanksgiving box filled with fresh vegetables, canned goods, and other staples, along with a local supermarket gift card to help with the holiday period.
This year, we provided 165 boxes, which were made available just before Thanksgiving.
Denis Belletto
St. Vincent De Paul
St. John the Baptist Conference