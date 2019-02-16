That was a good article about the remarkable Harry Price, visionary businessman and philanthropist ("Downtown visionary dies at 77," Feb. 14).
We should also remember him as an environmentalist, a preservationist, and a patron of the arts.
It would have been simpler for him to do a slapdash, faux-historic job when he was renovating the Napa Mill, but he didn't. Instead, it was just like Harry himself--first-class all the way, and a gift to the city.
We don't have to eat in the restaurants or stay at the hotel (although I recommend both) to enjoy the Napa Mill. We can all walk along the river trail and admire the beautiful plantings, and the mosaics, and the sculptures, as well as the river view.
Thank you, Harry Price, for everything you did.
Cindy Watter
Napa