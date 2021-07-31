 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thank you, Ken Frank

Thank you, Ken Frank

{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you for taking a stand against COVID-19 by requiring your customers to show proof of vaccination or recovered infection before entering your restaurant. And by making special arrangements for those who, for medical reasons, are unable to be vaccinated.

Communities must pivot as research progresses on transmission and immunity to COVID. And the latest information from the CDC that vaccinated people may contract the Delta variant (with mild or no symptoms) and have a sufficient viral load to transmit it to others, makes it imperative to limit exposure to those who remain unvaccinated.

It is time those who refuse to protect themselves and others through vaccination feel the consequences. No admittance to restaurants, hotels, wineries, medical and governmental offices and other businesses without proof of vaccination or negative status. And for vaccinated customers to be assured that those working in these establishments are vaccinated.

Requiring this is not a violation of anyone’s civil rights; there is historical precedent for such requirements. In fact, I could make the case that those who choose not to avail themselves of the vaccine are violating my right to feel that the person preparing my food, treating my medical condition, standing next to me in the checkout line is not knowingly putting my health at risk.

My hope is that more businesses will follow Ken Frank’s example. And that we will be done with those masks.

Iris Barrie

Napa

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Register logo

Register logo

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News