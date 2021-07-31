Thank you, Ken Frank

Thank you for taking a stand against COVID-19 by requiring your customers to show proof of vaccination or recovered infection before entering your restaurant. And by making special arrangements for those who, for medical reasons, are unable to be vaccinated.

Communities must pivot as research progresses on transmission and immunity to COVID. And the latest information from the CDC that vaccinated people may contract the Delta variant (with mild or no symptoms) and have a sufficient viral load to transmit it to others, makes it imperative to limit exposure to those who remain unvaccinated.

It is time those who refuse to protect themselves and others through vaccination feel the consequences. No admittance to restaurants, hotels, wineries, medical and governmental offices and other businesses without proof of vaccination or negative status. And for vaccinated customers to be assured that those working in these establishments are vaccinated.