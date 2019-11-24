Once again, we are humbled by the support and participation from the Napa community for our 25th annual Angel Bazaar at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church.
The St. Apollinaris Angel Bazaar on Nov. 9 and 10 celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Established in 1994, it has grown from its simple…
Our incredible team works almost year-round on crafts and our silent auction lots so we are so thankful when it is well attended. Our event was attended by hundreds, multiples of people from as far away as Nevada, Southern California, and tourists staying at hotels here in the valley. Our real support came from the Napa community and our parishioners and we are so grateful.
Thanks so much to the wonderful article in the Register also. Comments of attendees said that our event was what "old time Napa is all about."
You have free articles remaining.
We try to provide a beautiful, diverse event that is attractive to all ages and all types, but without people attending it would not be successful. Thank you again.
Sara DeCrevel
Napa