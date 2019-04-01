Thanks to the generosity of the Napa community, the Friends of the Napa Library is celebrating its most successful book sale in several years.
More than 16,000 books were purchased or given away to children and students during our quarterly book sale held in March. The Friends' raise money to support the Napa Literacy program for children, teens, adults and seniors.
Napa's citizens can take pride in supporting this worthy cause through their generous book donations and patronage at the nine-day sale. These multi-media sales include paperback and hardback books, CDs and DVDs.
Be sure to mark your calendar for our next sale to be held Saturday, May 18 to Sunday, May 26.
But better yet, become a member for $15 a year and receive extra perks at every sale as well as an early shopping day before the public gains access. Go to our website, folnapa.org for details and information as to how to join and to find more about the Friends of the Napa Library.
Again, thank you, Napa, for your generosity and support of your Napa library.
Kathy Martin
Napa