Thank you, postal workers
We want to thank you postal workers for your professional commitment to getting the mail delivered as best you can with the resources you have. We appreciate everything you’re doing to get the ballots of your fellow Americans to County Registrar offices across the country.
We know that Donald Trump and Louis DeJoy have sabotaged the equipment that allows the Postal Service to deliver the mail on time. We understand this situation is not your fault.
We look forward to a new administration that respects the U.S. Postal Service and each of you for the incredible job you perform for our country every day.
Greg and Kasandra Weinerth
Napa
A pit is a seed for a new, lush fruit tree
Regarding Barry Eberling’s article on AmCan’s gas station debate (“AmCan wary of becoming Napa Valley’s gas ‘pit stop’,” Oct. 27). I’m thinking that it’s to AmCam’s advantage that she has the first crack at the Napa Valley tourist dollar.
Many tourists are going for the wine, and might be delighted to partake of food offerings at these “Pit Stops.” Food trucks that pay AmCan sales taxes, and/or other kinds of boxed snacks/lunches might be just the right kind of pre-wine tasting fare.
Even visitors who plan an evening meal at an expensive up valley restaurant might like a delicious offering before arriving at the tasting rooms. Offerings for kids might be a welcome change from the more upscale, expensive choices available farther north.
The gas in AmCan is cheaper. T-shirts and other offerings might be as well.
A pit is a seed for a new, lush fruit tree. AmCan’s Pit Stop fueling orchard just might produce golden apples that are advantageous to both the city of American Canyon and the tourists who stop at the gateway to their destination, and for a nominal fee, enhance their journey.
Barbara Monnette
St. Helena
American Canyon is the little city that could
I read a recent letter and took offense — about someone stating we don’t belong in the Napa Valley (“American Canyon is not part of the Napa Valley,” Nov. 2).
When I arrived in American Canyon, almost 20 years ago, I heard the stories from the Michelogic family the Newell family, Lorraine Lavoie and Fran Lemos, among others. Putting the pieces together I learned that American Canyon was never supposed to be anything but Napa’s dumping ground. The auto wreckers, the trash dump, and the fight to not let them be a city.
But they did and did better than anyone thought. Some in Napa still feel that they shouldn’t be.
But time has shown, American Canyon became the little city that could. It became Napa County’s 2nd biggest city, and the more they got the more Napa pushed back. It’s a wonderful community that is in Napa Valley.
American Canyon stored in its warehouses off Green Island Road, some of the wine that wasn’t ruined in the fires of Napa. It has a large bottler for a lot of the upvalley wineries, and with the new Watson Ranch development will take its place as destination Napa Valley with such a beautifully designed center.
Napa will again try and push it down, but we are tenacious and still are the most caring community with big hearts and future. We have less crime than our neighbor cities and it’s time Napans let their grudges go. We are a 28-year-old city and are able to do quite well. It’s time for the bullies and the naysayers to let the old stuff go.
We are moving up, from the many parks and open spaces we are proud of, beautiful homes built along the wetlands to the west and along the open spaces to the east, proud to be diverse in population as well as a bright future.
American Canyon, home, the gateway of the Napa Valley. Just a wonderful place, where I work, live and play.
Cori Badertscher
American Canyon
The Post Office and the polling place
The Post Office and the polling place: Sometimes they are the same thing — as in eras past when we more often voted in-person on Election Day at any number of community institutions – schools, churches, and post offices – or as with Election Day when the United States Postal Service maintained a vital link to the body politic amidst pandemic, collecting and conveying ballots without prejudice.
Since before our independence, when Benjamin Franklin was appointed Postmaster General by the Second Continental Congress in 1775, the “universal service obligation” of our mail carriers has knit the nation together, crossing the continent and closing our divides: rural or urban, Black or White, Republican or Democrat.
These perceived binaries (among an infinite number of such possible slices) are secondary to our unifying identity: we are American. Whichever other boxes one checks, we all remain assuredly equal in exactly two places: the ballot box and the mailbox.
But never before has the egalitarian spirit of the Postal Service been under such scrutiny, such contention, such threat. Some argue that market-priced delivery companies and essentially-free electronic communication have supplanted the need for government-provided mail service, but they miss the unquantifiable civic value of our post offices.
In the past, the buildings themselves reflected that value. Take Napa’s own Franklin Station, a jewel of FDR’s Works Progress Administration emphasis on erecting beautiful civic institutions imbued with fine art, efficient function, and architectural flair – complete with its terracotta friezes, grooved pilasters, and terrazzo floor. Designed by Napa native architect William H. Corlett and built in 1933, anyone and everyone could have appreciated the Art Deco masterpiece for a mere 3¢ to send a first-class letter – whether to their grandmother in Coombsville or to the president of the United States in Washington, D.C.
While our beloved postal palace suffered a devastating blow with the 2014 earthquake, we can be thankful that the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission in concert with Napa County Landmarks has worked decisively and deliberately to preserve the historic value of this all-inviting civic institution. Its next life may be as the lovingly restored facade of a hotel built by conscientious developer Jim Keller, whose plans bode increasingly well for preserving its civic value and historic place in our community.
Either way, the egalitarian spirit of Franklin Station is not lost on land developers or laymen, alike. Our postal office’s namesake founding father might have expressed it best: “Ordaining of laws in favor of one part of the nation to the prejudice and oppression of another is certainly the most erroneous and mistaken policy … an equal dispensation of protection, rights, privileges, and advantages, is what every part is entitled to, and ought to enjoy.”
Whether you voted at the ballot box or the mailbox, take a moment to appreciate the import of such access. Perhaps we cannot send a letter to the president of the United States for 3¢ these days, and perhaps we should be aghast at spending $30 for the cheapest bottle of wine offered on the terrazzo floor of a lobby at the future Franklin Station hotel, but either way the preservation of our egalitarian institutions still is in your hands.
We can send a message, without the obstruction of cost, or distance, or plague. “Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” Add to that revered postal motto global pandemic and national polemic, equal access to your vote and the postal service which might carry it, becomes all the more pronounced.
“Forever/USA” – a simple enough message at the bottom of our stamps these days, meant to convey the useful lifetime and national origin of the 55¢ one spends to send a first-class letter, with a promised value of forever. No postage necessary on our ballots, but as I slipped mine into the mailbox, I was encouraged by the strikingly similar message we were all sending – “Forever, USA”
Vin Traverso
Napa County Landmarks
