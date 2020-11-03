Thank you, postal workers

But they did and did better than anyone thought. Some in Napa still feel that they shouldn’t be.

But time has shown, American Canyon became the little city that could. It became Napa County’s 2nd biggest city, and the more they got the more Napa pushed back. It’s a wonderful community that is in Napa Valley.

American Canyon stored in its warehouses off Green Island Road, some of the wine that wasn’t ruined in the fires of Napa. It has a large bottler for a lot of the upvalley wineries, and with the new Watson Ranch development will take its place as destination Napa Valley with such a beautifully designed center.

Napa will again try and push it down, but we are tenacious and still are the most caring community with big hearts and future. We have less crime than our neighbor cities and it’s time Napans let their grudges go. We are a 28-year-old city and are able to do quite well. It’s time for the bullies and the naysayers to let the old stuff go.

We are moving up, from the many parks and open spaces we are proud of, beautiful homes built along the wetlands to the west and along the open spaces to the east, proud to be diverse in population as well as a bright future.